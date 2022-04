With the ongoing missile strikes of Russian invaders, Kyiv authorities are making every effort to protect the monuments of the 1,500-year-old city.

‘Bukvy’ reporters have witnessed the construction works to protect the sculpture of Lesia Ukrainka, a famous Ukrainian poet.

Kyiv administration addressed city construction businesses to facilitate preservation of the city monuments. In addition, it is planned to develop 3D models of historical objects, which can be damaged by Russian airstrikes.