Member of the Kyiv City Council Vladyslav Trubitsyn was arrested in absentia by the decision of the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court on suspicion of bribery. The court also collected 9.88 million hryvnias of bail to the budget.

‘On June 12, 2023, the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court supported the position of the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor office and collected UAH 9.886 million in state revenue from a member of the Kyiv City Council accused of receiving UAH 1.39 million illegal benefits’, the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor office said in a statement.

The judges decided to change the preventive measure for Vladyslav Trubitsyn to detention. After the suspect is detained, the question of applying this preventive measure will arise.

The court also granted another petition of the prosecutor and allowed a special trial without the participation of the accused.

Earlier, the Anti-Corruption court declared Trubitsyn wanted.

In February 2022, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine exposed a member of the Kyiv city council, a representative of the Servant of the People party, in receiving a bribe of UAH 1.26 million. The money was to be transferred for the right to illegally place points of seasonal trade in Kyiv. Trubitsyn, along with five other people, is accused of organizing a corruption scheme.

On February 11, 2022, Trubitsyn was taken into custody with the possibility of bail. Five days later, bail of almost 15 million hryvnias was posted for Trubitsyn and three other suspects. At the end of February, the suspect suspended his membership in the Servant of the People party for the period of the investigation.

The next court session was supposed to take place in May 2023, but it was postponed to May 30 due to Trubitsyn’s non-appearance. on May 25, Vladyslav Trubitsyn was expelled from the Servant of the People group in the city council.