Legal team of Petro Poroshenko went to court over BIHUS.INFO report over allegations that the former Ukrainian president used services of pro-Russian politician Viktor Medvedchuk seeking delay of prisoners swap with Russia to have most political gains of the matter.
Ihor Holovan, Poroshenko’s lawyer, announced Wednesday the court has finally opened the civil offence case against BIHUS.INFO journalists.
‘The court tried to protect BIHUS.INFO and those behind them , claiming the lawsuit will not be of any public interest,’ argued Holovan, adding the case was stalled due to delays and ‘bureacratic hurdles’.
What we know about ‘Medvedchuk tapes’
- Bihus.Info report alleged Petro Poroshenko used delay of an earlier negotiated prisoners swap involving Ukrainian hostage Andrii Hrechanov for political gains. The journalists said ‘Opposition Platform for Life’ Viktor Medvedchuk addressed the issue in his taped calls with leaders of Donbas separatists on request from Poroshenko.
- Petro Poroshenko condemned the biased claims of BIHUS.INFO report, adding that ‘using the issue of hostages and prisoners of war for political attacks against opponents is intolerable’.
- On July 6, 2021, lawyers of Petro Poroshenko filed a lawsuit against president Zelensky pushing for disclosure of raw uneditted ‘Bihus tapes’ archives.