Kyiv District Administrative Court has opened a lawsuit against BIHUS.INFO on Petro Poroshenko’s claim seeking of publication of the so-called ‘Medvedchuk tapes’.

Legal team of Petro Poroshenko went to court over BIHUS.INFO report over allegations that the former Ukrainian president used services of pro-Russian politician Viktor Medvedchuk seeking delay of prisoners swap with Russia to have most political gains of the matter.

Ihor Holovan, Poroshenko’s lawyer, announced Wednesday the court has finally opened the civil offence case against BIHUS.INFO journalists.

‘The court tried to protect BIHUS.INFO and those behind them , claiming the lawsuit will not be of any public interest,’ argued Holovan, adding the case was stalled due to delays and ‘bureacratic hurdles’.

What we know about ‘Medvedchuk tapes’