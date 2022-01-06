Kyiv court is going to hold a hearing on prosecutors’ motion seeking arrest of Poroshenko’s assets behind the closed doors, says the lawyer of the former president.

Prosecutors filed a motion in Pechersky district court to arrest the assets of the former president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko and the hearing will likely take place secretly to hide the proceedings from public view, laments Ihor Holovan, Poroshenko’s lawyer.

If granted, such a motion will come as violation of criminal code as the procedure requires the presence of a defendant.

In addition, according to Holovan, the State Bureau of Investigation has no right to apply to the Pechersky court, as it is located in the other Kyiv district.

The lawyer promises to carefully check the information, claiming ‘the office of president Zelensky is persecuting Poroshenko, and the State Bureau of Investigation and the Office of the Prosecutor General are just tools in this fight’.

Petro Poroshenko was issued a formal charge by chief prosecutor’s office on December 20. The investigation alleges the then president of Ukraine was part of illegal coal trade schemes in occupied Donbas back in 2014-2015, which got separatists over 200 million in profits.