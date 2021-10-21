Kyiv Administrative District Court is set to cosider a motion that can stall selection of members for a newly established Ethics Council.

The judicial reform in Ukraine faces another setback due to a motion seeking to block appointment of a newly established Ethics Council member.

According to media reports, the request was filed in Kyiv Administrative District Court by Oleh Tkachuk, the former head of Ukraine’s Higher Council of Judges.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the court says ‘they are deciding if there are sufficient legal grounds to grant the motion’

The Ethics Council was established earlier this year to vet judges nominated for rebooted High Council of Justice, a powerful judicial establishment that claims a right to appoint, dismiss, punish, and persecute judges

It must have 6 members of mixed composition, with three of them nominated by international organizations, and other three appointed by Ukraine’s Council of Judges.

The motion is viewed as another effort to stall the judicial reform by the influential Council of Judges, which earlier failed to delegate their members to the Ethics Council.

The outright sabotage made the government officials call for another round of recruitment for the Ethics Council in September, and October 21 was the closing day for application submissions.