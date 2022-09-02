On September 5, Kyiv court will consider the case of Hennadii Boholiubov’s lawsuit against Privatbank.

Former shareholder Hennadii Boholiubov, as well as his partner in bringing PrivatBank to the brink of bankruptcy in 2016, Ihor Kolomoiskyi, is, contrary to the law, trying to regain PrivatBank shares by demanding them from the state, the Privatbank press service statement says.

The hearing had to to take place on August 15, but the case was postponed due to Boholiubov’s abuse of his procedural rights. As the lawyers of PrivatBank noted, Boholiubov is violating the law and trying to submit evidence outside the procedural time limits, while at the same time contributing in every possible way to prolonging the proceedings.

The attempts of Kolomoiskyi and Boholiubov to take away from the state a bank the rescue of which in 2016 cost more than 155 billion hryvnias seem especially cynical against the background of the war, Privatbank states.

Earlier, it was reported about Kolomoiskyi’s lawsuit against the bank.