The official lighting ceremony will take place on December 19.

Arrival and mounting of Christmas tree at Sophiyska Square is a sure sign the holiday season is here in Kyiv.



The spruce was trucked in early December and now it is already adorned with thousands of holiday ornaments and spakling lights.

Standing at a towering 30 meters tall, the spruce was put in place and decorated by FolkUkraine company.

The contactor said this year’s Christmas theme boasts ‘White Square’ motifs, in contrast to iconic ‘Black Square’ created by Kyiv native artist Kazimir Malevich.

Topped with a traditional star, the Kyiv Christmas tree will shimmer with lights of five different colors.



The crews are now adding finishing touches to the holiday site soon to be replete with market stands and figures from nativity scenes.

The official switch-on ceremony is scheduled for December 19 when Ukrainians mark St.Mykolay Day.