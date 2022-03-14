Russian troops have intensified attacks targeting Ukraine’s infrastructure

Antonov Airicraft Plant has been hit by at least three Russian missiles causing a fire at the administrative facility. The scale of the damage and the number of causalities are unclear as rescue teams are still working on the site that is still ablaze.

The aircraft manufacturing facility is located in at Svyatonshyn, 10 km from the city center.

Meanwhile, two more people have died and three were wounded after Russian artillery targeted a residential building in another Kyiv neighborhood, Obolon.

The attack destroyed several apartments and caused a fire. Firefighters evacuated 78 residents from the damaged building and extinguished the flames.