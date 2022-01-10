Lamps were lit and flowers were laid at Kyiv memorial site established by Ukraine International Airlines whose passenger jet was shot down by Iranian missiles in 2020.

Hundreds of people joined a solemn ceremony organized by UIA (Ukrainian International Airlines) in Kyiv to honor the victims of Flight PS752.



176 people were killed in a plane crash after Iranian missiles shot down a MAU plane in 2020 in what many call a terror act by the Iranian military.

The solemn vigil was held at a memorial site established last year at Kyiv’s Dninprovska Naberezna.



The afternoon memorial is graced with a commemoration headstone and 176 trees that is the exact number of PS752 passengers who lost their lives in what many see as a terror act by Iranian Revolutionary Guard.



The memorial event was attended by families and collegues of those who lost their dear ones in that tragedy, Ukrainian officials, foreign diplomats and Ukraine International Airlines representatives.