Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, became the best city in the world according to the international agency Resonance.

City mayor Vitalii Klitschko stated on Telegram that Kyiv was awarded the honorary title due to the courage and resilience of its citizens.

‘The historic Ukrainian capital is the urban beacon of courage and resilience leading a defiant nation against a murderous aggressor. It is, like the rest of Ukraine, a place of inexhaustible courage in the face of daily tragedy’, the Resonace statement says.

Resonance Consultancy is a Canadian company, which specializes in the issues of urban strategy, branding and communications.