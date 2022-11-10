Mayor of Kyiv Vitalii Klitschko stated on Facebook that the glass pedestrian bridge will soon be fully restored.

The bridge was damaged by a Russian missile strike on October 10. It was alleged that Russia tried to destroy the Glass bridge in Kyiv after the attack targeting the Crimea bridge.

Mayor Klitschko said that most of the repair works have already been finished. At the same time, specialists are repairing the lighting of the handrail.

Soon, Kyiv residents and guests of the capital will again be able to walk along the bridge and admire the views of the city.