The Kyiv-Mohyla Academy and the European crypto exchange WhiteBIT signed a memorandum of cooperation. They agreed to develop a course on blockchain technologies, regulation of virtual assets and circulation of cryptocurrencies.

‘This partnership is a leap that will be a new round in the field of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, as we signed a Memorandum with the leading university of Ukraine. According to the global research QS World University Rankings 2023, Kyiv-Mohyla Academy is among the best universities in the world. Together, we will work on the development of educational programs, conduct information and scientific activities. According to the president of NaUKMA and our CEO, this partnership will allow everyone willing to obtain up-to-date knowledge and skills and confirm them at the state level’, the WhiteBIT statement says.

The partnership will include thematic events and other scientific, methodical, educational and informational interactions.

‘This significant event will enable us to get closer to our goal of popularizing and spreading blockchain worldwide’, WhiteBIT concluded.

The president of the Academy Serhii Kvit added that this is the first master’s program in blockchain technology and corresponding certificate program in Ukraine and Eastern Europe.