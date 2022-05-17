Hundreds of people paid tribute to Ukraine’s first president Leonid Krachuk in a funeral service at Kyiv on Tuesday.

The memorial service was held in Ukrainksyi House where Leonid Kravchuk’s body lay in repose, in the presence of his family and mourning visitors.

In a solemn ceremony, the Ukrainian Army guards procession brought in the coffin draped in the Ukrainian flag at 11 am while his state awards were put out on display in the background.

The funeral event brought out the roster of Ukrainian politicians and notorieties. Among those who paid the tribute to Kravchuk and offered condolences to his family were three Ukrainian presidents, active and former – Volodymyr Zelensky, Leonid Kuchma, Victor Yushchenko, Petro Poroshenko.

It was also attended by ministers Oleskiy Reznikov, Olesksandr Tkachenko, Kyiv mayor Vitaliy Klitchko, Oleskandr Moroz, fomer prime minister Yuriy Yekhanrov and others.

Leonid Kravchuk led the country in 1991-1994 after the Soviet Union collapse.