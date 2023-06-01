Last night, Russia launched another missile attack on Kyiv. All 10 enemy missiles were shot down by the Ukrainian air defense. However, the remnants of the intercepted rockets hit residential areas of the Ukrainian capital and killed two women and a 9-year-old girl.

Kyiv police have opened a criminal case regarding a locked bomb shelter during an air raid.

Internal minister Ihor Klymenko stated that on the night of June 1, during another Russian air attack on Kyiv, three people died – a 9-year-old girl with her 34-year-old mother and a 33-year-old woman.

All three died near the bomb shelter they went to during the air raid, but it was locked. At that moment, fragments of a downed Russian missile hit the people people.

‘Locked bomb shelters during the war is not just indifference. This is a crime. Kyiv police have already started criminal proceedings on this fact under Part 2 of Art. 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – Official negligence that caused serious consequences’, the minister said.

The minister stressed that all guilty persons will be found and brought to justice.