On Monday, the owner of ‘Kyiv Post’ Adnan Kivan said he was temporarily suspending the work of the newspaper.

‘When the edition is back on track, it will be better and bigger’, said Kivan in his statement, giving credit to editor Brian Bonner for his contribution to independent journalism in Ukraine.

The journalists of ‘Kyiv Post’ came up with a statement concerning the situation.

In a post on social media, Anna Myroniuk said the journalists knew about the plans of the possible reboot of the edition and took it as interference after the editor’s room got a new executive.

The journalists said the replacement in the editorial team was a surprise for them. They tried to negotiate with the owner but the talks got nowhere.

The journalists argue that the move by the owner was a revenge aiming to get rid of honest journalists.

Seeking support, the journalists moved to get the situation in the public eye.

The former deputy editor-in-chief Olha Rudenko called it ‘killing of the independent edition’ and blasted the owner’s decision that will see pseudo rebooted team, which has nothing to do with journalism ‘Kyiv Post’ was part of for 26 years.