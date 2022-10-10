Monday’s enemy missile strike damaged critical infrastructure objects, causing electricity disruptions.

Kyiv mayor Vitalii Klitschko warned the residents of possible rolling blackout in the evening.

He said that local authorities are forced to resort to the use of emergency shutdown schedules of electricity supply to consumers in Kyiv and the Kyiv region.

According to the mayor, energy engineers and rescue services are doing everything to restore the normal operation of the power system as quickly as possible.

He also said that the utility services have already restored water supply in Kyiv center after the disruption caused by the Russian strike.