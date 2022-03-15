On early morning Tuesday, Russian troops targeted residential blocks in three Kyiv districts, Ukraine’s state emergency service informs.

In Osokorky district, the strike hit the residential building and caused fire, fortunately, without casualties.

In Podilskyi district, Russian missile hit a ten-story block, causing fire. The number of casualties is yet unclear.

Another missile targeted Sviatoshyno district, damaging nine- and sixteen-story blocks.

Air strikes also damaged Lukianivka subway station.

The rescue operation is underway.