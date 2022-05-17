Ukraine’s government moves to green-light a 150 € million loan from German KfW Development bank, said the prime minister office in a statement on Tuesday.

The new 15-year loan has a comfortable 5-year deferment period while the German federal banks’ aid has already reached €300 million.

Denys Shmygal said the money is earmarked for ‘reconstruction of critical infrastructure and support of citizens’.

Overall, Western countries have pledged some 5$ billion in financial support to Ukraine since February 24 including the most recent 100$ million aid from Japan and $1.5 billion from the World Bank.