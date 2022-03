At least 2 people were injured and 35 more evacuated after a 12-story residential building in Shevchenkivskyi district in Kyiv was struck with shrapnel from an artillery shell, destroying the top floor and igniting a fire, said State Emergency Service.

The attack that came at 6:16 Wednesday also damaged a 9-story building next door. Rescue teams put out the fire at 7:45 and are still frantically working to rescue people trapped inside.