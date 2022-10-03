With COVID-19 cases mounting in the city, Kyiv authorities recommend to introduce mask regime in public places.

Recommendations for the return to the mask regime were approved by the Headquarters for the elimination of the consequences of the emergency situation caused by the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, Kyiv administration informs.

The residents of the capital are recommended to wear a respirator or a protective mask in public transport, places where visitors are served, and educational institutions.

The city authorities also appeal to entrepreneurs to update information signs regarding wearing masks and maintaining a distance of at least 1.5 m between visitors.

During the last week, from September 26 to October 2, 2,515 cases of COVID-19 were registered in Kyiv, 242 people were hospitalized and 22 people died.