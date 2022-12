Overnight, Russian invaders attacked Kyiv with Iran-made Shahed-136 kamikaze drones.

The air raid alert was announced in the capital at about 3 am. City mayor Vitalii Klitschko reported explosions in two Kyiv districts.

As reported, the capital was attacked by more than 20 UAVs, 15 of which were destroyed by the air defense.

However, several drones hit the object of critical infrastructure. Region governor Oleksii Kuleba reported two people wounded and damage to the residential houses.