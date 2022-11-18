Serhii Kruk, head of the State Service of Ukraine for Emergency Situations, stated on TV that 30% of Ukraine’s territory is mined.

He noted that the liberated areas of Kherson and Mykolaiv regions are being cleared of explosive objects. More than 8,000 square kilometers are subject to demining in these regions.

In the liberated areas of these regions the State Emergency Service are working in cooperation with the military-civilian administrations. The main task is to launch the life support systems and assist citizens.

He also noted that a significant number of emergency specialists from the western regions were sent to Kherson and Mykolaiv regions. There are also engineering and emergency rescue units that inspect highways, interact with energy companies, and inspect infrastructure objects that are put into operation.

‘I hope that in the coming days, electricity will be restored in the de-occupied territories and life support systems will start working’, he concluded.