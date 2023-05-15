The National Anti-Corruption Bureau exposed a large-scale corruption scheme in the Supreme Court of Ukraine.

The detectives of the Bureau and Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor office exposed a scheme for obtaining illegal benefits by the leadership and judges of the Supreme Court of Ukraine.

The law enforcement continue investigation into the case. Further details will be informed later.

The Supreme Court is the highest court in the judicial system of Ukraine, which ensures stability and unity of judicial practice in the order and manner determined by the procedural law.