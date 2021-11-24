The electoral support of the former president Petro Poroshenko increased from 9% to 11% compared to the October polling.

According to the poll data, Petro Poroshenko continues to go up with now 11% of all votes.

Volodymyr Groysman seems ready for comeback with the growing number of supporters (3.5% versus 2% in October). Other candidates for presidency stand on the same positions.

The poll showed that if Zelensky and Poroshenko were pitted against each other in the second round tomorrow, the first would get 26% of all votes and 54% of decided votes while Poroshenko would boast 22% and 46% support.

The survey notes that compared to the poll conducted in late July-early August this year, the share of decided votes for Petro Poroshenko has significantly increased – from 17% to 22%.

If the presidential election took place in the near future, Volodymyr Zelensky would still get the most votes in the first round (17% of all respondents or 25% of decided votes).

Zelensky is followed by Petro Poroshenko with 11% and 17.5% respectively.

Other politicians claim a relatively modest share of support: Yuriy Boyko – 8% and 11%, Yulia Tymoshenko – 7% and 9%, Dmytro Razumkov – 5.5% and 7.5%, Ihor Smeshko – 4% and 5%, Yevhen Muraev – 4% and 5%, with others less than 5%.

The survey was conducted November 11-17, 2021, and included 2018 respondents. The sampling error does not exceed 2.3%.