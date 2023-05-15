The Bureau of Economic Security and the Security Service of Ukraine declared suspicion to Dmytro Firtash and top management of his companies.

According to the law enforcement, they exposed a large-scale scheme of stealing gas from the gas transportation system of Ukraine.

As stated by the investigation, the scheme involves sanctioned businessman Dmytro Firtash and managers of the companies controlled by him. In 2021, the illegal activities caused over UAH 4.2 billion losses to the state.

In addition to Firtash, the managers of the “Regional Gas Company”, which covers 70% of all gas distribution networks of Ukraine, are involved in the scheme. The total amount of damage, according to preliminary estimates, for the years 2016-2022 may be more than UAH 18 billion.

The investigators claim to have received evidence of Firtash giving instructions to company managers, communication between them, mechanisms for withdrawal of funds and attempts to hide traces of illegal activities.