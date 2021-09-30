The ‘law on oligarchs’ will be re-sent to the Venice Commission after signing it by president Volodymyr Zelensky.

This was announced by the Verkhovna Rada speaker Dmytro Razumkov in his interview to ‘Ukrainska Pravda’.

The speaker stressed that Zelensky supports the initiative to send this law for consideration to the Venice Commission.

The law adopted by the Verkhovna Rada came under fire because of possible violations as several opposition MPs filed the complaint to the law enforcement agencies.

What is wrong with the ‘law on oligarchs’?

International experts are convinced the ‘law on oligarchs’ is a way to the usurpation power.

British historian Neil Ferguson called Zelensky’s bill a ‘dangerous precedent’, attempting to create exceptional laws for specific social groups.

Fareed Zakaria also voiced concern that the law poses a risk to the free functioning of the media and freedom of speech in Ukraine.

Anders Oslund, a leading international expert on national economies, directly compared Zelensky’s initiative to Vladimir Putin’s steps at the beginning of his path to absolute power in the 2000s.