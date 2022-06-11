For about a month, the small town of Irpin, Kyiv region, had been occupied by Russian invaders. According to some estimates, 90% of the town infrastructure was destroyed during fighting and occupation.

Currently, there are very few people on the streets of Irpin. Only the city center and the railway station are more or less crowded. There are even children playing near the fountain.

The electricity supply has not yet been restored everywhere. Shopping malls and small food stores are in ruins. Pharmacies and shops operate only in the city center.

Locals say they do not get any help from the state and it is impossible to find a job.

Volunteers bring food and humanitarian aid from time to time.

Many people live in the damaged houses because they have no other place to live.