The Sunday live broadcast of the final 2022 World Cup qualifier between Ukrainian and Welsh football sides was thrown into disarray in an alleged hacking attack on Ukraine’s OLL.TV video streaming platform.

The cyberattack was launched minutes before viewers tuned in to watch the play-off game.

The news of dirsuption came from Football TV channel executive producer Oleksandr Denysov.

‘Friends, Russian scoundrels have hacked Football channel on OLL.TV, now Russian propaganda is on air.’

The hack made the TV channel switch to Youtube to renew the broadcast.