Russian invasion has already killed 343 Ukrainian children and left 636 wounded, said Ukraine’s Prosecutor General office in a report on Friday.

The grim figure is far from being final as ongoing hostilities in the east of Ukraine make it impossible to report all the fatalites.

The death tally in Donetsk region is the highest- 339 children were killed there since the onset of Russia’s invasion while Kharkiv and Kyiv regions has already lost 185 and 116 children respectively.

It now includes a 10-year-old boy from Belhorod-Dnestrovsky who died after a Russian rocket hit his family’s apartment in a 9-storey residential building.

Meanwhile, the barrage of Russian rocket assaults on Lysychansk killed a 13-year-old girl on June 29. The same day a 5-year-old boy was wounded in Pavlivka, Donetsk region, after Russians targeted the village with shelling.

Overall, the Russian onslaught proved devastating for Ukrainian schools – at least 2102 of them were damaged with 215 more now being destroyed completely.