More explosive devices and warheads are found in different district of Kharkiv after Russia steps up attacks on the city said regional administration head Oleh Synegov warning people against approaching the cites of such grim discoveries.

Kharkiv region governor Oleh Synehubov said the mines are small in size, have a plastic body and weigh about one and a half kilograms.

De-mining teams are now working to clear the discovered explosives.

Oleh Synehubov called on city residents to be careful and keep away from strange objects adding such things should be instantly reported to the city emergency services.