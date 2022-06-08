Luhansk region governor Serhii Haidai stated on Telegram that Russian aggressors continue artillery and air strikes in the region and attacks in Severodonetsk.

The governor reported one killed civilian and several destroyed apartment blocks in Lysychansk.

In Zolote and Vrubivka, Russian artillery and rocket shelling damaged 25 residential buildings.

In Severodonetsk, Ukrainian forces are repelling the attacks of the invaders in fierce street fighting.

The governor also stated said Russians hit the hospital with 240 mm artillery systems.