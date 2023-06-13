On June 13, the Chamber of Deputies of Luxembourg recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as the genocide of the Ukrainian people.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, thanked Luxembourg for this decision, noting that international recognition of the Holodomor as the genocide continues to grow.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal also thanked for the support, noting that people should not forget the millions of victims of the totalitarian Moscow regime.

The Holodomor was organized by the Soviet authorities in 1932-1933. Ukrainian peasants were deprived of grain and other food supplies and were dying of hunger. According to different estimates, 2.6–5 million Ukrainians died during the genocide.

In December 2022, the European Parliament recognized the Holodomor as the genocide.

Ukraine commemorates the victims of the Holodomor on the last Saturday of November.