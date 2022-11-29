On November 28, Lviv and Odesa Operas were awarded ‘Opera Company of the year 2022’ prize in Madrid.

‘This is the highest recognition in the world of opera art from colleagues from all over the world. Recognition of stability, strength of spirit and light of Ukrainian artists. During the ongoing war, both theaters released world premieres of Ukrainian operas this fall’, Ukraine’s culture ministry said in a statement.

The award was presented on November 28 at the International Opera Awards ceremony in Madrid. This is the first time in history that the Opera Company Award has been awarded to two companies.

The International Opera Award was founded in 2013. Now it is awarded annually for excellence in opera and popularization of the genre at the international level.