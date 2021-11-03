Lviv Institute of Cell Biology research team led by professor Andriy Sybirnyi said they are testing the first Ukrainian Covid vaccine

In an interview for Radio Svoboda, Andriy Sybirnyi informed that his team has developed a vaccine using spike proteins and boosted the thing up with few other modified Covid proteins ‘synthesized with special yeast’ to make such mix more effective and help make antibodies to them.

The Lviv professor said the research, that landed a 10 million hryvnas state funding last year, showed promise and is now ‘in its final stage’.

The vaccine is now tested in Gdansk laboratory, Poland, to see what immune response it produces in mice, added Sybirniy, noting that the results are due in 2-3 weeks after testing in trasgenic mice.

He admitted that expensive costs of efficiency tests and clinical trials can eventually stall the research, but said they are making progress with another research that will allow to produce Covid medicine in nasal sprays and pills, which can prove more cost-effective given it takes only ‘cells of yeast’.