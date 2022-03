It is reported that Lysychansk, Luhansk region, was shelled by heavy artillery this morning.

Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Haidai said on social media that a number of high-rise buildings have been damaged and information on casualties is being checked now.

‘Many buildings have collapsed. Rescuers are trying to save those still alive’, the governor stated.

Rescue teams are still at the scene looking for the attack survivors who can be trapped under rubble.