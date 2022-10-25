Ukraine’s energy infrastructure has suffered a considerable damage during Russian missile and drone attacks within the last two weeks.

Rolling blackouts have been introduced by the government in almost all Ukrainian regions.

Kyiv may look dark in these long autumn evenings, but this once again stresses the great unbreakable spirit of the unconquered city.

‘Bukvy’ offers a photo report of the Ukrainian capital during blackout.

The streets of Kyiv are unusually dark. The light is mainly from oncoming cars. The streetlights are almost all off and the ones that are working are dim. There are not many passers-by. At the same time, there is a queue at McDonald’s, as always.

Car headlights and traffic lights are often the only source of light. However, even though engulfed in darkness, Kyiv remains truly majestic and especially beautiful.