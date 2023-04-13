Ukraine’s security service exposes a man in Odesa who acted as a Russian military informer helping to pinpoint the Russian drone attacks on the city.

The man was found collecting and sharing the sensitive information on the military-related locations in Odesa, which helped Shahed drone attacks launched by Russia.

The investigation says it is a technician who has worked at one of the local military productions.

The suspect kept in touch with Russians on Telegram where he shared the images of the drone attack sites and the detailed assessment of the damage they caused.

It allowed the Russian military to have the better coordinates of the targeted sites.

The man now faces the charges of revealing confidential military-related information under art.114 of Ukraine’s Criminal Code. The investigation is still ongoing.