According to the government decision, the mandatory evacuation has started today in Donetsk region.

The evacuation takes place in a view of the possible Russian offensive and coming cold season in the region with almost fully destroyed infrastructure.

Deputy PM Iryna Vereshchuk reports that the first evacuation train from the region brought women, children and the elderly to the city of Kropyvnytskyi.

The residents of of Donetsk region are planned to be evacuated before the start of the heating season, which is related to the destruction of the critical infrastructure.

The evacuation is mandatory, but not forcible. Any person may refuse to leave, but has to sign the document that he/she understands all the consequences and bears personal responsibility for own decision. The evacuation is free of charge and the evacuees will receive state financial and other support.