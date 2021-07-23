The official website of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo (Japan) corrected the map of the world, which erroneously indicated the borders of Ukraine, separating the annexed by Russia Crimea from the mainland.

When visiting the website of the Olympics in Tokyo, the user is invited to view the results of the teams using Olympics Cheer Zone.

The organizers have also prepared an interactive map that will help site visitors navigate where the country, whose results they are interested in, is located.

However, on Thursday, network users noticed that the data on Ukraine’s state border contained a mistake, separating occupied by Russia Crimea from the mainland.

In this regard, the Foreign Ministry ordered the Ukrainian embassies in Switzerland and Japan to investigate the situation.

So far, the mistake has been corrected and the website contains a proper map. However, there have been no official apologies from the Olympic representatives yet.