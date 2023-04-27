Peruvian novelist and Nobel laureate Mario Vargas Llosa agreed to become an ambassador of the ‘Save Ukrainian Culture’ project.

Ukraine’s culture minister Oleksandr Tkachenko had an online meeting with Mario Vargas Llosa.

During the meeting, Mario Vargas Llosa assured the Ukrainian side of his full and uncompromising support for Ukraine in its struggle against the Russian invaders.

In turn, Oleksandr Tkachenko thanked the Peruvian novelist for his support of Ukraine and called to talk more about Ukraine and to fight against Russian disinformation, especially in the region of Latin America.

Mario Vargas Llosa accepted Oleksandr Tkachenko’s proposal to represent Ukrainian culture in the world and become an ambassador of the ‘Save Ukrainian Culture’ project in order to attract even greater support to Ukraine in the cultural sphere, including financial support during the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine.

Since 2014, the writer has been constantly supporting Ukraine, publishing materials in support of the Ukrainian people in a number of well-known world news outlets.