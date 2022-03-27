According to witness accounts, Russian troops staged an illegal deportation to Mariupol hospital personnel, patients, and people who were sheltering in its basement.

The local news outlet reported there were some 700 people in Kalmiusk district medical facility at the time of deportation.

It is still unclear how many of the evacuees were forced to go to Russia from the hospital that served as refuge for Mariupol residents.

The facility was believed to be without water and energy for days due to unceasing Russian shelling.