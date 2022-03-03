The city is controlled by Ukrainian authorities but the situation is extremely difficult.

‘Russian troops hinder the supply of electricity, water and heat. They also damaged the railway connection. Bridges have been destroyed so that we would not be able to take women, children and elderly people out of Mariupol. They hinder the supply of food’ the city administration statement goes.

The city authorities are doing everything possible to restore the critical infrastructure and working with international institutions to create a ‘green corridor’ for the humanitarian mission.

Donetsk region governor Pavlo Kyrylenko states that Mariupol and Volnovakha are on the verge of the humanitarian disaster.

Ukrainian authorities are trying to organize the supply of water, food and medicines to the towns and villages of the region. They also addressed the Red Cross to facilitate the process.