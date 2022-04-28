As Mariupol city council reports, about 100 thousand residents are still staying in the city. With the weather becoming warmer, they face another threat – the risk of infectious diseases epidemics.

The air temperature in the area has already reached 20 degrees C. With destroyed drainage systems and no running water, the city is threatened with cholera, dysentery and other infectious diseases. The situation is worsened by a big number of dead bodies under the rubble.

There is a shortage of drinking water and food in the city. The occupiers do not provide the population with food, water and medicines as it is needed.

The invaders continue to block evacuation attempts and Mariupol experiences ‘medieval living conditions’, the statement says.

‘We need urgent and total evacuation’, mayor Vadym Boichenko states.