With ruined civilian infrastructure and coming hot season, Mariupol may face epidemics of infectious diseases.

Mariupol mayor Vadym Boichenko said on TV that there is no water supply in the city and the sewerage systems were destroyed by Russian air and artillery strikes. All this may cause the epidemic outbreak.

The mayor stated that about 22,000 city residents have been killed since the beginning of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

According to him, more than 100,000 locals are still staying in the city. They lack medical care and proper nutrition, but the occupying authorities do not allow civilians to leave the ruined city.