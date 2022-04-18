Russian occupation forces have placed some 27 thousand Ukrainian in ‘filtration camps’ where they are subjected to identity checks before being taken to Russia, Mariupol mayor Petro Andruschenko said on Telegram.

According to reports, at least 20 thousand are now rounded up at the camps set along the Mangush-Nikolske-Yalta roadway while 7 thousand more face similar ‘filtration’ procedures in Bezimenne, Donetsk region.

After tough interrogations and id checks that include having their photo and fingerpints taken, people are forced to go to Russia.