The population of the Russia-occupied Mariupol has become almost five times smaller.

Mariupol city council reports that only about 120 thousand people are now staying in the city.

According to the report, more than 22,000 city residents have been killed since the beginning of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

The Ukrainian authorities add that about 47,000 people have been forcibly relocated to Russia and about 50-70 thousand are staying in the surrounding areas.

More than 200 thousand Mariupol residents managed to evacuate to the Ukraine-controlled territories.