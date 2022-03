Ukrainian authorities have agreed with Russian troops a humanitarian corridor to evacuate civilians from Mariupol.

Partial ceasefire in the area will last from 9:00 till 4:00 pm.

Donetsk region governor Pavlo Kyrylenko informs that civilians will be allowed to leave the city during this period.

Ukrainian authorities have designated three starting points in Mariupol for the evacuation.

Civilians will be able to proceed towards the city of Zaporizhzhia and will be able to use specially arranged bus routes or their own cars, the city council said.