Mariupol drama theater, which now serves as a shelter for hundreds of civilians, has been bombed by Russian invaders, the city council informs.

Russian strike ruined the central part of the theater building and left the shelter entrance under the rubble, making impossible to define the exact number of casualties right now.

‘It is impossible to find words that could describe the level of cruelty and cynicism with which the Russian occupiers are killing the civilian population of the Ukrainian city’, the statement says, adding that the genocide of Ukrainians is the main task of Russian aggressor.