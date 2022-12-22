Russian occupiers demolished the ruins of Mariupol drama Theater that destroyed with bombs in March while civilians were sheltering in the basement.

On March 16, Russians dropped a powerful bomb destroying the theater. Allegedly, there were about 1000 civilians hiding from strikes in the theater basement.

As reported, the word ‘CHILDREN’ in front of the theater could be seen from the air.

Amnesty International, which investigated the destruction of the Mariupol Drama Theater, concluded on the basis of the collected evidence that the Russian military deliberately dropped a bomb on the theater knowing that hundreds of civilians were hiding there.

After the Russian occupiers destroyed the theater, they announced its ‘reconstruction’. In the process of work, construction workers began to find people’s bodies. In addition, the builders complained about the corpse stench.