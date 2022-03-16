On March 16, Mariupol theater was hit with a Russian powerful bomb, causing ruination of the building.
As reported by Reuters, the theater served as a shelter for hundreds of civilians and the word ‘CHILDREN’ written in large white Russian letters warned about it.
Shashank Joshi from ‘The Economist’ also posted on social media the photo of the theater stressing the warning about children sheltered in the building.
Striking satellite imagery taken on Monday of the Mariupol Drama Theatre—hit by an air strike today. 1,200 civilians were sheltering in it. The image shows that the word “children” is written in Russian in large white letters in front of & behind the theatre.
(📸: @Maxar) pic.twitter.com/JEuvRadBUK
— Shashank Joshi (@shashj) March 16, 2022